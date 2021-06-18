Kerala Petrol Pump Offers 3 Litres Of Fuel For Free, Despite Rising Prices

The prices of petrol are rising steadily and are at their peak, but during the dire situation, all auto-rickshaw drivers that drove in were given three litres of fuel free of charge at this petrol station in Kerala.

The price of gasoline at the pump on that particular day was 97.70 and diesel was ₹ 93.11 per litre. Abdulla Madumoole, who lives in Abu Dhabi, owns the Indian Oil fuel station.

Kudukoli Pump is located in Perla, Enmakaje gram panchayat, on the Karnataka-Kerala border. The New Indian Express claimed that starting at 6.30 a.m. on Monday, June 14, it provided free gasoline and diesel.

Madumoole said on Twitter that they were able to fill 311 cars by the conclusion of the day. He also stated that there are just about 100 automobiles in his village. Even so, people came from far away areas on that day. On his Twitter account, he also claimed that the dealers' organisation had pressured him to discontinue the free fuel delivery since it was harming other pumps.





Shocking ! Pressure from dealers' association to stop my charity work, their claim is it affects other pumps. My counter attack - let all pumps do small charities, you can't stop me. https://t.co/dNzLLqpixb — ABDULLA MADUMOOLE ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲ ಮಾದುಮೂಲೆ (@AMadumool) June 14, 2021





The fuel station is thought to have handed away around 1 lakh worth of gasoline and diesel for free. Sanjeeva Maipady was one of the auto-drivers that travelled 15 kilometres from Neerchal in order to receive the free diesel. He claimed that in his 37 years as an auto driver, he had never seen a gas station that offered free gasoline or diesel.

Meanwhile, on Friday, June 18, fuel prices were raised for the tenth time this month. In Delhi, a litre of petrol will cost 96.93 rupees, while a litre of diesel will cost 87.69 rupees. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs 103.08 rupees, while a litre of diesel costs 95.14 rupees.