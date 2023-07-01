  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Kia domestic sales dip 19 pc to 19,391 units in Jun

Hardeep Singh Brar
x

 Kia India National Head (Sales & Marketing) Hardeep Singh Brar 

Highlights

Kia India on Saturday said its domestic wholesales declined 19 per cent to 19,391 units in June.

New Delhi: Kia India on Saturday said its domestic wholesales declined 19 per cent to 19,391 units in June.

The company dispatched 24,024 units to dealers in June 2022. The automaker said its domestic sales rose by 12 per cent year-on-year to 1,36,108 units in the January-June period this year.

"We have kept our performance steady with healthy growth, despite the realignment of our manufacturing process to accommodate the development of the new Seltos this month," Kia India National Head (Sales & Marketing) Hardeep Singh Brar said. With the launch of the new Seltos, the automaker aims to be one of the top mid-SUV segment leaders again and hopes for a strong sales surge, he added

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X