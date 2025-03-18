Kia India to increase car prices by up to 3 pc from April 1

New Delhi: Kia India on Tuesday announced a price hike of up to 3 per cent across its entire lineup, which will take effect from April 1.

The company stated that the decision was driven by rising commodity prices and increasing supply chain costs.

“As a brand committed to providing exceptional value and quality to our customers, we have always strived to offer the best vehicles at competitive prices,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Kia India.

He added that due to the rising costs of commodities and input materials, we will be increasing up to 3 per cent price hike across all Kia models, effective from April 1, 2025.

“While we understand that price adjustments can be challenging, this decision has been made to ensure we can continue delivering the high-quality, technologically advanced vehicles that our customers expect from Kia,” Brar stated.

However, the company informed that to minimise the impact on the customers, Kia is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, ensuring that the price adjustment remains as manageable as possible for our valued customers.

This decision aligns with Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s announcement of price hike on their vehicles.

The automakers announced a price hike citing increasing input costs, operational expenses, and inflationary pressures as the main reasons for the price revision.

With Kia India, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki increasing prices, industry experts believe that other manufacturers may also follow suit.

Meanwhile, Kia India has established itself as a strong player in the domestic automobile market, having sold a total of 1.45 million units in India and overseas markets combined.

The Seltos remains the company’s best-selling model, with over 690,000 units sold. The Sonet follows closely with more than 500,000 units, while the Carens has recorded over 232,000 sales.

The Carnival has also contributed to Kia’s success, with more than 15,000 units sold.

Aligning with government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Kia began its journey in India in April 2017 when it signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up a manufacturing plant in Anantapur district.

The company started mass production in August 2019 and has an annual production capacity of 300,000 units.



