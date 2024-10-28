KLH Aziz Nagar’s "Brainy Bots" Secure Top Spot in NXP AIM 2024

KLH Aziz Nagar is delighted to announce that its "Brainy Bots" team, comprising talented students from the B.Tech. Electronics and Communication Engineering program, has clinched an impressive 4th place at the NXP AIM 2024 competition. The team received the prestigious AI Arjuna Award and a cash prize of INR 10,000, showcasing their skills in innovation and problem-solving.

The AIM NXP 2024 Challenge, a prominent national competition, invites students to tackle project-based challenges involving AI, mobility, and robotics. Competing against over 620 teams from India’s leading engineering institutions, the "Brainy Bots" team showcased exceptional technical acumen. The team, comprising Lakshmi, Nousheen, and Meghana, was supported by faculty members and utilized the Gazebo simulator on Ubuntu, integrating LiDAR and camera technology for advanced navigation.

Addressing the challenges and intensive debugging sessions, the team excelled through the simulation phase and advanced to the regional finals at BITS Pilani Hyderabad. Their consistent performance led them to the grand finale in Noida, where they further optimized their buggy and secured the 4th place among the top contenders. The event culminated with an awards ceremony attended by NXP’s VP, Hitesh Garg.

Dr G Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, expressed immense pride in the team's accomplishments, stating, "Our ECE team's outstanding performance not only brings honor to our institution but also presents the core values of the University—innovation, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Their success against the nation's top institutions is a testament to the potential and dedication of our students."

KLH Aziz Nagar campus fosters an environment conducive to practical learning and innovation, helping students develop real-world technical skills under the guidance of Principal Dr A Ramakrishna. Along with faculty and staff members, Dr M Gowtham, Head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), is devoted to advancing knowledge in subfields such as VLSI, embedded systems, robotics, and IoT. The department emphasizes hands-on skill development, using state-of-the-art simulation tools and algorithms for the design and fabrication of electronic devices and systems, preparing graduates for excellence across diverse industrial and real-world applications.







