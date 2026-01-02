  1. Home
UP will set new benchmarks of governance: Adityanath

  • Created On:  2 Jan 2026 12:56 PM IST
UP will set new benchmarks of governance: Adityanath
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed confidence that the state will set new benchmarks of prosperity, good governance and all-round development in 2026. Opposition leaders Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav also shared their New Year messages.

In a post on X, Adityanath said under the “visionary guidance” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a “New Uttar Pradesh” is playing an important role as a partner in the journey towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

