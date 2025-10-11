Komaki Electric introduces FAM 1.0 and 2.0 starting at INR 99,999/- and INR 1,26,999/- respectively

Komaki Electric, a leading electric vehicle brand, has recently launched FAM 1.0 and FAM 2.0 starting at an ex-showroom price of INR 99,999/- and INR 1,26,999/- respectively. The vehicle has been introduced as an ultimate family ride that contributes to enhanced savings while ensuring comfort in every ride.

The smart three-wheeler electric scooter has been designed to fulfill both home and commercial work. FAM 1.0 and FAM 2.0 exhibit a range of 100 km+ and 200 km+, respectively, and are powered by Lipo4 batteries. The advanced battery technology offers unparalleled quality, reliability, and performance that are long-lasting and comply with energy-efficient solutions. The Lipo4 batteries come with the advantage of lasting 3000 to 5000 charge cycles, showcasing high-end durability.

The lithium battery is at the forefront of guaranteeing superior safety and is inherently compact and lightweight, working towards resisting overheating, fire, and explosion risks. At the same time, it facilitates rapid charging, significantly reducing downtime for EV applications. Moreover, being eco-friendly in nature, the batteries are devoid of any toxic heavy metals, reducing their impact on the environment.

Altogether, the vehicles vouch for a smart and stylish ride, with multiple sensors being integrated into the scooter to constantly check the speed and the battery. At the same time, being capable of self-diagnosis, it performs the examination of the scooter’s system automatically and alerts the riders beforehand in case anything needs attention. Embedded with innovative technology, it supports reverse assist for efficiently maneuvering tight spaces and optimal gear modes for adjusting the power output and speed of the scooter. Similarly, the auto hold with special brake levers offer enhanced grip and braking precision, and the smart dashboards enrich the overall riding experience with real-time ride data, seamless navigation, call alerts, etc.

The spacious seats along with 80-liter boot space and a front basket make it the best electric scooter for families that ensures daily travel is hassle-free and simple for them. Along with this, the metallic body, additional LED DRL indicators, torque lever, hand brake, and additional foot brake contribute to a strong, safe, and spacious ride.

Speaking on the occasion, Gunjan Malhotra, Co-founder of Komaki Electric Vehicles said, “The launch of the FAM electric scooter is a major step towards redefining family traveling for both domestic and commercial purposes. The eco-friendly vehicle has been designed for catering to the new generation of riders and making everyday commuting effortless.”