Kotak securities’ investor edu initiative

Kotak Securities, a brokerage house, launched ‘Kotak Stockshaala’ - a free multilingual learning platform offering capital market education to investors and traders. The platform is accessible via Kotak Neo App, offers learning in two formats of video-based and text-based courses.

There are five comprehensive courses divided into over 200 easy-to-understand chapters, available in English and Hindi. Additional regional languages will be introduced soon. The learning module is designed for beginner, intermediate and advanced levels covering the entire spectrum of financial literacy and capital markets for investors and traders.

Shripal Shah, MD, Kotak Securities, said: "At Kotak Securities, we believe that financial empowerment egins with knowledge. With the launch of Kotak Stockshaala, our new learning platform—featuring free, comprehensive video and text-based content—we’re making investing education accessible to every Indian, regardless of their background or experience.” Our goal is to nurture confident investors by breaking down complex concepts into easy, engaging lessons that anyone can understand and apply."