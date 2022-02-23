KTR to inaugurate BioAsia 2022 today

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Industries and Commerce KT Rama Rao along with Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce Jayesh Ranjan will inaugurate 19th edition of BioAsia 2022 - 'Future Ready' on Thursday (February 24). Asia's largest life-sciences and healthcare forum will be conducted in a virtual mode for the second year in a row.

About 50 global speakers will take part across seven panels during the two-day virtual conference this year. These sessions will deep dive into the transformative future of the healthcare sector as a whole as well as a diverse set of industries such as healthtech, pharmaceuticals, biopharma, and medtech among others.

The panels will deliberate on Covid being a transformative force for the healthcare industry. Stakeholders will converse about the learnings from yesterday, adopting change today and collaborating for a healthy tomorrow. With technology increasingly reshaping the future of health industries, it can significantly automate and streamline healthcare workflows.

On first day of the event, there will be a fireside chat between KTR and Bill Gates, Co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, around a range of themes including learnings from Covid-19, emerging healthcare trends, and predictions on future pandemics. CEO Conclave will focus on building an innovation-led, resilient future to drive India as pharmacy of the world.

KTR said, "The strong speaker line-up and their outlook for the healthcare industry, reflects an optimistic future for both, the global as well as the Indian medtech and pharma industries. As an important life-sciences hub in the world, Hyderabad continues to play a catalytic role in bringing stakeholders together and enabling deliberations on topics of global relevance."