KTR to inaugurate LuLu Mall

Hyderabad: With an investment of Rs 300 crore, UAE-based retailer LuLu Group offers an international shopping experience to the people of Hyderabad by setting up a 5 lakh-sq-ft mega mall at Kukatpally. It will generate employment for more than 2,000 personnel.

Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, in the presence of Yusuff Ali MA, CMD of Lulu Group, and other dignitaries, will inaugurate the LuLu Mall on Wednesday.

This is the first venture of the LuLu Group in the State. This project is the outcome of several discussions and an MoU signed with Telangana government during KTR’s visit to the World Economic Forum last year in Davos and it was fulfilled within a short period of time. The new mall hosts a global standard LuLu Hypermarket, more than 75 local and international brands, a 5-screen cinema with a seating capacity of 1,400.