KTR to present FTCCI Excellence Awards on July 4

Hyderabad: Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) is set to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship by conferring awards to entrepreneurs from Telangana for their excellence. KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries, Government of Telangana accompanied by his Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan to present FTCCI Excellence Awards to the winners in a special function to be held at HICC, Madhapur on 4th July.



K Bhasker Reddy, President, FTCCI, said: "19 organisations and individuals are chosen by the jury for the coveted awards. FTCCI is 105 years old, India's one of the oldest industrial bodies. I am sure that the awardees will continue to serve the cause of the country in general and the state of Telangana in particular in future with all dedication and determination."

The award winners include Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd; Metrochem API Pvt Ltd; Sam Agritech Ltd; Befach 4x Pvt. Ltd; Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd; Sarvotham Care Ltd; NCL Industries Ltd; Skyshade Daylights Pvt Ltd; Converge Biotech Pvt.Ltd; Click2Clinic Healthcare; India Pvt Ltd; Maithri Drugs Pvt Ltd; Sahasra Crop Science Pvt Ltd; Ananth Technologies Ltd and others.