KVIC rolls out khadi footwear

New Delhi: Eyeing the Rs 50,000-crore footwear market in India, Khadi Village Industries Corporation (KVIC) on Wednesday launched a range of footwear made of khadi fabric and said that it targets a Rs 1,000-crore market share in the first year.

The footwear range for both men and women was launched by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi, and KVIC Chairman Vinai Saxena.

Speaking at the launch, Gadkari said: "Global footwear industry is valued at Rs 1.45 lakh crore. KVIC will generate immense demand for khadi footwear with its range of products. Khadi footwear is a unique product. International quality and use of fine fabric like Patola silk, Banarasi silk, cotton, and denim will attract youngsters who can purchase it online. These footwear are cost-effective."

He said that Khadi India needs to also tap the accessories items like women's purses, wallets and women's bags made of khadi, which have high global demand, particularly in the European countries.

Sarangi said that khadi footwear were not only environment- and skin-friendly but also reflected the hard work of artisans put in to make fabric for these footwear.