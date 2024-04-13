Last 3 days of Reliance Digital Discount Days Sale

Reliance Digital announced the closing of its biggest electronics sale – the ‘Digital Discount Days’ on Monday (15th April, 2024). These three days, the customers can avail these unbeatable offers at all Reliance Digital or My Jio Stores. During the Digital Discount Days Sale, the customers can get up to 10 per cent instant discount on leading bank cards or get up to Rs 15,000 cashback on consumer durable loans, coupled with enticing discounts on their favourite electronics until.

Reliance Digital also promises the convenience of easy financing with flexible EMI options. The customers can get 45 per cent off on LG OLED and Samsung Neo QLED TVs, starting at Rs 79,990 and 40 per cent off on 43-inch Full HD TVs, starting at Rs 16,990. On all Apple iPhones, the customers can receive a double exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000.

