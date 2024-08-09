LG Electronics Expands Self-Laundry Service To IIIT Hyderabad

Live
Just In
Continuing its mission to enhance student life, LG Electronics, India’s premier consumer durable brand, has launched its innovative self-laundry...
Continuing its mission to enhance student life, LG Electronics, India’s premier consumer durable brand, has launched its innovative self-laundry services to IIIT Hyderabad by installing 5 machines. This expansion builds on the successful introduction of the service at locations like Galgotias college, Galgotias University, BITSOM, NIT Goa etc.
The new self-laundry facility at the college will cater to around 500 students, offering the convenience of using LG Commercial Washing Machines through the 'Laundry Crew' app. This app streamlines the laundry process by enabling machine reservations, operations, and automated payments, ensuring a hassle-free experience for students.
"Our goal is to bring practical and innovative solutions to students, helping them manage their time better," said Hong Ju Jeon, MD of LG Electronics India. "With this service, we aim to create a more convenient and efficient environment for students. We are committed to advancing technology and improving everyday life for our consumers. Our recent 'Life's Good with Optimism' campaign further connects with Gen Z, expanding on our iconic 'Life's Good' philosophy."
By expanding its self-laundry service to the institute, LG Electronics demonstrates its dedication to supporting the educational community. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to integrate innovative technology into everyday life, helping students streamline their routines and enhance their overall campus experience.