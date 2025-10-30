LIC MF Launches Consumption Fund to Ride India’s Consumer Boom

LIC Mutual Fund, one of the reputed fund houses in India, has announced the launch of its thematic fund ‘LIC MF Consumption Fund’, an open-ended equity scheme following consumption theme.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) of the Scheme opens on 31st October and shall close on 14th November 2025. The scheme shall reopen on 25th November 2025 for continuous sale and repurchase. The Scheme will be managed by Mr Sumit Bhatnagar and Mr Karan Doshi, and it will be benchmarked to Nifty India Consumption Total Return Index (TRI).

The Scheme aims to provide long-term capital appreciation from an actively managed portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in consumption and consumption-related sectors or allied sectors. The fund aims to allocate 80-100% of its total assets to equity and equity-related securities of companies poised to benefit from domestic consumption-driven demand. The fund manager retains the discretion to invest up to 20% of its assets outside the primary consumption theme. Further, the Scheme will invest across market capitalization. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved.

Commenting on the NFO, RK Jha, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, LIC Mutual Fund, said: “We are launching a consumption fund as India is expected to see a major consumption boom in the coming years. What make India’s consumption story resilient are its burgeoning middle class, healthy working-age population, rising per capita income, rapid urbanization, and digitalization. A larger middle-class segment likely to make India a consumption powerhouse. Thus, our new fund is offering retail investors a better opportunity which may cash in on this cycle.”

Yogesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer-Equity, LIC Mutual Fund, said: “India’s consumption boom is likely to stay for a decade or more, given its strategic positioning in the world order, strong fundamentals, continuing structural reforms, and the stellar GDP growth. As one of the fastest growing major economies India is witnessing a surge in discretionary spending and a clear trend premiumisation across categories This shift is fueled by a rising aspirational middle class, increasing disposable Incomes, and evolving consumer preferences. Together, these factors may make consumption especially in premium and lifestyle segments a dominant and enduring theme in the investment landscape”

During the NFO, the minimum amount for application /switch in shall be Rs 5,000/- and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. Minimum amount for Daily SIP is Rs 100/- and Monthly SIP is Rs 200. Minimum Quarterly SIP amount is Rs 1,000. The SIP start date will be applicable after the re-opening of the scheme.