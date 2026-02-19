LIC Mutual Fund launches diversified Technology Fund targeting AI, data centres and digital platforms

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will open on 20th February 2026 and close on 6th March 2026. The scheme will reopen for ongoing subscription and redemption on 19th March 2026. The fund will be jointly managed by Mr. Karan Doshi and Mr. Jaiprakash Toshniwal and will be benchmarked against the BSE TECK Total Return Index (TRI).

In contrast to traditional IT-focused offerings, LIC MF Technology Fund aims to allocate capital across a wide spectrum of technology‑driven sectors, including semiconductor–linked companies, data centre operators, digital commerce platforms, internet businesses, and emerging technology enterprises.

R.K. Jha, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, LIC Mutual Fund, stated:

“The Union Budget 2026–27 has reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to semiconductor development and digital infrastructure. As India’s technology ecosystem advances from semiconductor fabrication to AI adoption, we anticipate a multi‑year structural opportunity across listed equities.”

Yogesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer – Equity, LIC Mutual Fund, added:

“Our investment strategy focuses on identifying businesses with sustainable growth drivers, healthy cash flows and scalable operating models across the technology value chain. The objective is to construct a diversified technology portfolio rather than a concentrated one.”

During the NFO, minimum application amount is Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. Minimum Daily SIP amount is Rs 100 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. Monthly SIP is Rs 200 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. Minimum Quarterly SIP amount is Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. The SIP start date will be effective only after the scheme reopens for continuous transactions.