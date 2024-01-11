LIC opens stall at exhibition

Hyderabad: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has opened its stall at All India Industrial Exhibition, being held at Nampally, Hyderabad. LK Shamsunder, Zonal Manager, inaugurated the stall in a brief function held on Wednesday. LIC customers and others can avail of services through this stall.

Speaking on this occasion, LK Shamsunder explained the new products launched and also shared the new initiatives taken by the corporation to provide the best services to the policyholders.

Thomas, GBK Ramiah, Rajib Biswas, T Sudhakar, Sunandan, G Madhu Sudhan and other senior officials from LIC were present.