Life Insurance Corporation of India investments value in Adani stocks rises

New Delhi : Market value of investments made by state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in seven companies of the Adani group has swelled to Rs44,670 crore as stock prices rose from the lows seen in the aftermath of the Hindenburg report.

The country’s largest insurer and leading institutional investor in the Adani group has seen the market value of its holdings in Adani stocks increase by around Rs5,500 crore since April, stock exchange data showed. LIC’s biggest bet is Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd where it holds 9.12 per cent shares.

At Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 717.95 on the BSE, that holding is worth Rs 14,145 crore. Its 4.25 per cent stake the group’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd is worth Rs 12,017 crore at Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 2,476.90. LIC holds stocks worth about Rs 10,500 crore in city gas distribution firm Adani Total Gas Ltd and Ambuja Cement. Other Adani group firms where LIC holds stakes are Adani Transmission Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and ACC. The rout in Adani stocks after Hindenburg in late January alleged fraud, stock manipulation, and money laundering at the apples-to-port group, erased about USD 145 billion in its market value at its lowest point. While Adani Group denied all allegations and likened the US investment firm’s report to an attack on India, the stock price fall impacted LIC’s investment and there was fear that it could book losses.

However, Adani stocks have been on the recovery path since the group helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani put in place a comeback strategy that includes repaying some debt, buying back some bonds, infusion of fresh investment by way of a nearly USD 2 billion stake buy by a private equity investor, and a planned Rs 21,000 crore fundraising by two group companies.