Two Killed, Several Feared Trapped After Explosion At Illegal Stone Quarry In Odisha

At least two workers lost their lives and several others are feared trapped after a powerful explosion struck an illegally operating stone quarry in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district late on Saturday night, officials said.

The blast occurred near Gopalpur village, prompting local authorities and police to rush to the site and secure the surrounding area. The incident came to light late at night, complicating efforts to determine how many labourers were present at the quarry at the time of the explosion.

Visuals from the scene showed massive stone slabs and debris scattered across the quarry pit. Fellow workers and nearby residents initially attempted rescue efforts before officials took charge. Several injured labourers were taken to a nearby hospital, though the exact number of casualties is still being verified.

Officials said that part of the quarry collapsed following the explosion, raising concerns that some workers may have been buried under rubble. Senior district officials reached the site and began a preliminary inquiry, while police restricted public movement in the area.

According to official sources, the Dhenkanal district mining office had issued a closure notice to the leaseholder on September 8, 2025, citing the lack of mandatory approval for blasting activities. Despite this directive, blasting allegedly continued in violation of mining regulations. Authorities have also raised questions over whether the quarry’s lease had already expired, though this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Rescue operations continued through the night and were expected to intensify with the deployment of heavy machinery and specialised teams. Seven rescue teams were pressed into service, and dog squads were also brought in to assist in locating any trapped workers. Officials said manual removal of debris was not possible due to the size of the fallen stone blocks.

The district administration said further details would emerge once rescue efforts progress and the inquiry advances.