Long-term bets top priority for Indian investors

New Delhi: Out of 110 million market participants in India, only two per cent actively trade in derivatives and the majority are committed to long-term investing, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has said, reinforcing the growing culture of disciplined and sustainable investment in the country.

Speaking at a recent panel discussion in Singapore, Chauhan dispelled the notion that India’s stock market is driven primarily by speculative trading. Traditionally, wealth creation depended on large financial investments, but Chauhan pointed out that technological advancements are rewriting the rules. “With AI, blockchain, and digital platforms allowing businesses to scale with minimal capital, the economic model is shifting away from traditional capital-intensive structures,” according to the NSE CEO.

He cited India’s booming startup ecosystem and the rise of micro-IPOs as proof that wealth creation is no longer restricted to large financial institutions. Chauhan redefined conventional perspectives on financial stability, asserting that volatility is not a weakness, but an inherent feature of economic progress.

He argued that market disruptions often result from geopolitical shifts rather than purely economic factors.

“Geopolitics eats economics for breakfast,” he remarked, highlighting how international power struggles are reshaping financial markets in unpredictable ways. Regarding the future of global currencies, Chauhan stated that despite speculation about alternatives, the US dollar will continue its dominance. “After World War-II, the US meticulously positioned the dollar as the world’s reserve currency, and no other country is currently equipped to take on that role,” he observed.

While economic shifts may challenge US influence, the fundamental structure supporting the dollar remains intact, making it the default choice for global trade and investment.

Chauhan also highlighted the increasing threats posed by cyber warfare in financial markets. He revealed that stock exchanges are under relentless attack from cybercriminals, underscoring the importance of digital security in the financial sector.

The rise of deepfake technology has further complicated this landscape, with fraudulent videos manipulating investor sentiment and threatening financial integrity. He stressed the need for regulators and institutions to stay ahead of these evolving threats to maintain trust in capital markets.