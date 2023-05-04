LOT adds ACs to its product range

LOT Mobiles, a smartphone retail chain with 150+ stores in the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has strengthened its position in the retail industry by introducing air-conditioners (ACs) to its product range of smartphones, smart TV’s, smart watches, laptops and branded accessories.



The demand for ACs has increased during this summer.

As per industry estimates, the expected sales of ACs can go up by 15-20 per cent this financial year when compared to last year.

With the increase in demand, LOT Mobiles has started sale of various brands of ACs like Voltas, Lloyd and also expecting to add other brands.

“As we are getting tremendous response from the customers on availability of wide range of ACs, we are ensuring best service to the customers by providing free home delivery on same day within 90 minutes,” LOT Mobiles Director M Akhil said, asking the customers to visit a nearby LOT Mobile store and avail special offers on the AC’s and other products range.