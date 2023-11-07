L&T gets EPC contract for Bhogapuram airport

Hyderabad: L&T on Monday announced that its arm L&T Construction has secured a large order to construct the greenfield Bhogapuram International Airport project in Andhra Pradesh.However, the company did not disclose the order value. Butbased on its classification under large order value, the deal is expected to be in the range of Rs2,500 to Rs5,000 crore. The project will initially be developed to handle 6 MPA (million passengers per annum) capacity to be further enhanced to the capacity of 12 MPA, L&T said in a statement.

The Buildings & Factories & Transportation Infrastructure businesses of L&T Construction have secured a large project from the GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Ltd for the engineering, procurement and construction of the airport project. “The key development works includes cut & fill works, terminal works with airports systems, ATC tower, airfield development works (south runway 3,800 m length, apron, taxiways, airfield ground lighting, fuel hydrant works and other facilities), landside facilities (roads, landscapes, etc.), utilities & other support facilities,” the statement said. Larsen & Toubro is presently executing the construction works of major airports at Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Navi Mumbai. The order further reinforces L&T’s capability to deliver a greenfield airport project end-to-end and affirms the Company’s EPC capabilities and strengthens the trust and satisfaction reposed by customers demonstrated by this repeat order from GMR, L&T said.