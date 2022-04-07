Lupin launches Merzee Capsules in the United States

Global pharma major Lupin on Thursday said that it had launched Merzee capsules 1 mg/20 mcg, a medication used to prevent pregnancy, in the US market. The Mumbai-based drugmaker has launched the product in the US market under an exclusive license, marketing and distribution agreement with Slayback Pharma LLC. Slayback had earlier launched this product in the US in February 2021.

Merzee, 1 mg/20 mcg is a generic equivalent of Taytulla (norethindrone acetate and ethinyl estradiol capsules and ferrous fumarate capsules), 1 mg/20 mcg of Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited.

Norethindrone acetate and ethinyl estradiol capsules and ferrous fumarate capsules, 1 mg/20 mcg (RLD: Taytulla) had estimated annual sales of USD 90 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT February 2022).

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

Slayback Pharma is a Princeton, NJ headquartered, speciality pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of complex, high-value ANDAs and patent-protected NDAs that address meaningful unmet needs.