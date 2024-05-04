Naidu’s clarion call to uphold Telugu pride

Podili/ Nellore : “Get ready to rewrite history. May 13 is the day when the battle for votes will take place. It is going to be a fight between Dharma and Adharma, destruction and development, psycho and Telugu pride. And hence the people should ensure that the Telugu pride wins over all the evil forces,” was the clarion call given by TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan during their joint roadshow on Friday.

Calling Jagan as a dacoit and an egoist, Naidu said the YSRCP chief had destroyed the state and had taken it to the period of stone age. Hence the TDP, JSP and BJP, the three major forces, had to join hands to see that good days were ushered in once again and the state moves towards golden era. Naidu urged the Election Commission of India to take note of the way the government for the second consecutive month had troubled the old age pensioners by violating the directives of the EC. The CS, he said, was a supporter of Jagan, ordered to deposit the pension in the bank accounts, instead of the distribution through the ward and village secretariat employees at the doorstep of the beneficiaries.



He said the Chief Secretary and the DGP should be immediately removed from their positions. Calling upon the voters to bring in the double engine sarkar in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said the YSRCP had become nervous and was hence transferring MLAs from one constituency to another. He asked the people if garbage in one constituency can become gold in another constituency.

In Poddili, the TDP chief said that Jagan Mohan Reddy brought a red sanders smuggler from Chittoor to contest as Ongole MP, and asked the public who they wanted, a leader Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy or a smuggler Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy.



Calling Jagan Mohan Reddy a psycho, Naidu said the Chief Minister, who is an egoist and destructor, encouraged the sand, land, liquor, and mining mafia in the state. He said the TDP is always on the side of poor. He said Jagan tried it in 2014 as a fatherless son, in 2019 with Kodikatti and the murder of his uncle, and now with the invisible stone attack. Naidu said he had laid the foundation for the Veligonda project, and completed more than 60 per cent of the works in his tenure between 2014 and 2019.

