MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th May 2024

All sins in the name of people

When it comes to electoral campaigning all political parties can be tarred with the same brush. From half truths to outright lies and from personal attacks to uncalled for insults; all are gist to the mill. Al this could have been tolerable if they confessed they were doing it just to gain power. Instead we are told that all this is due to their noble intentions of helping the poor suffering people. Too many sins are committed in the name of serving the people when all the politicians care about is feathering their own nests. The increasing use of religion in politics is good neither for religion nor for politics. The saddest part is the damage that is being done to the nation in their bid to win votes at any cost.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Freedom of Press vital

Do not get upset with people or situations, both are powerless without your reaction. Likewise, freedom of press is a powerful weapon to express your thoughts and views in a vivid way. A constructive criticism, if well taken, brings out best results and paves way for improvement in our working at the state level as well as at the centre. After all, the people are given freedom of speech after Independence and it should be taken without any ill-feelings. India has been, since ancient times, a bastion of free thought, speech and expression. The time has come for collective efforts to re-discover the sense of national spirit and patriotism. Constructive criticism must be taken in a fruitful way and given the scope for further improvement. We live in a democracy, which permits us to have the freedom of speech and expression which goes a long way in building a developed nation without caste, creed and religion coming in between. The golden words of Unity in diversity will go a long way in helping out social causes and national unity. Press is able to reveal this moot point in a pointer to the nation.

C K Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai

Winds of change

This election time, BJP is held by opposition to answer for its wrongs involving moral turpitude. Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of Deve Gowda and an MP candidate, allegedly sexually abused 3,000 women over a period of 4 years, and the victims were obviously intimidated into silence. Interestingly, before he is arrested he took off to Europe. Modi Government boasts of stern and immediate action on perpetrators of crime and corruption. Can this escape be termed as an exception? Latest is the case of West Bengal Governor C V Anand Bose who is accused of molesting his maid. Will there be any real action against him?

P R Ravinder, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad

Guarantee must be viable

With the elections underway, sloganeering of Modi ki Guarantee is making a terrible place ahead. PM Modi is extending his oral guarantee to the citizens on the subject-matters which are actually far behind, when it comes to the numbers. The guarantee is more vocal and bit flawed, when compared with data and reports on matters like unemployment, inflation, wages and effective governance. No doubt people trust Modi and his work, but such talk of guarantees are practically unviable, as people of India still don’t have quality employment and desired work to sustain their livelihood. If BJP wishes for a third term governance, the PM must work on improving real numbers before claiming any guarantee. Population need food, employment, quality education and job guarantee rather than oral claims.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

Test of Congress pride

The Congress has at last announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest from Raibareli too besides Wynad. He lost from Amethi in 2019 election. Why he selected Raibareli to Amethi is a million dollar question. Amethi and Raebareli are considered as prestigious seats for the Gandhi family. It was expected that both Priyaka and Rahul would contest from these two seats. It remains to be seen whether the Congress has any strong hold still in these prestigious constituencies in this Modi era.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai