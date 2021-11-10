Lupin partners with Singer Shaan to raise awareness about Mental Health

Intending to raise awareness about mental health, global pharma major Lupin Limited on Wednesday announced that it is partnering with Shaan, a famous Indian playback singer, for the re-launch of Shaan's iconic hit song, 'Tanha Dil Tanha Safar' nationally today. The audio release of the song is now available on YouTube.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, globally it is estimated that 5 per cent of adults suffer from depression. To add on, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, there has been a surge in the number of people being diagnosed with depression.



At Lupin, we have been actively involved in raising awareness about mental health. Where words fail, music takes over as the most powerful means of expression, and that is why we have partnered with Shaan to re-launch the iconic song 'Tanha Dil Tanha Safar'. While this song track focuses on a serious issue, it still has magic and soulfulness that can help people through a difficult time.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations (IRF) at Lupin, said "Mental health signs are often overlooked. Lupin aims to emphasize the importance of mental health as an integral part of living a healthy and balanced life. Our #SayYesToLife campaign aims to raise awareness about mental health."



"We are delighted to have partnered with Shaan for the re-launch of the iconic song, Tanha Dil. Through the song, we intend to reflect on the reality of mental health struggles. and break down the barrier to help people understand mental health conditions better," he added.

Commenting on the association, Indian playback singer Shaan said, "I am pleased to have Lupin's support for this initiative. I hope 'Tanha Dil' will bring peace and hope to millions of people and help address the societal stigma around the issue of mental health."

At around 10:13 am, Lupin was trading at Rs 942.60 apiece up by Rs 5.25 or 0.60 per cent on the NSE.



