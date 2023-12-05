Live
- TSPSC exam dates released
- VPA registers record loading
- 1.06 lakh firms shut shop in 5 yrs
- Cyclone landfall begins near Bapatla
- After Telangana polls, it’s time for Singareni elections
- SAT breather for Ambani in RPL case
- Australia's central bank keeps cash rate unchanged
- $5-trn GDP early in Amrit Kaal
- Maha Tourism organises roadshow in Hyderabad
- Sodhi confident of New Zealand’s readiness ahead of the Mirpur Test
Just In
Maha Tourism organises roadshow in Hyderabad
As part of an eight-city roadshow tour,Maharashtra Tourism on Monday held an event in the city for the tour and travel fraternity of Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: As part of an eight-city roadshow tour, Maharashtra Tourism on Monday held an event in the city for the tour and travel fraternity of Hyderabad.The roadshow offered entrepreneurs with potential leads for research, networking, brand expansion, sales negotiations, and general end-user sales.
The event also served as a platform to gather sentiments from prospective clients, and explore market potential by linking travel trade. Maharashtra Tourism, in addition to roadshow,will participatein various trade fairs along with its stakeholders. Jayshree Bhoj, Secretary-Tourism, said: “Our motive is to promote tourism and boost inter-state travel and tourism. We are happy to receive such a great response for our roadshow in Hyderabad.
Maharashtra as a state is rich in travel and tourism opportunities due to various aspects.” Bhoj further said that Maharashtra Tourism offers many policies to boost niche tourism segments in the State such as Agro Tourism policy, Beach Shack policy, Caravan policy, and Adventure Tourism policy.