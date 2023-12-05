Maha Tourism organises roadshow in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As part of an eight-city roadshow tour, Maharashtra Tourism on Monday held an event in the city for the tour and travel fraternity of Hyderabad.The roadshow offered entrepreneurs with potential leads for research, networking, brand expansion, sales negotiations, and general end-user sales.

The event also served as a platform to gather sentiments from prospective clients, and explore market potential by linking travel trade. Maharashtra Tourism, in addition to roadshow,will participatein various trade fairs along with its stakeholders. Jayshree Bhoj, Secretary-Tourism, said: “Our motive is to promote tourism and boost inter-state travel and tourism. We are happy to receive such a great response for our roadshow in Hyderabad.

Maharashtra as a state is rich in travel and tourism opportunities due to various aspects.” Bhoj further said that Maharashtra Tourism offers many policies to boost niche tourism segments in the State such as Agro Tourism policy, Beach Shack policy, Caravan policy, and Adventure Tourism policy.