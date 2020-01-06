Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital plans expansion

Hyderabad: Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital & Research Institute, an exclusive cancer speciality hospital based out of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, is planning expand its reach to the needy, said a senior executive.

Talking to The Hans India, hospital's Managing Director, Murali Krishna Voonna, said, "After the bifurcation of the erstwhile combined State of Andhra Pradesh, we have emerged as the largest comprehensive exclusive cancer speciality hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh states."

Last month, the hospital bagged The Hans India Retail Ratna Award – 2019 in the Healthcare Category for being the first in Andhra Pradesh to have performed over 10,000 complex cancer surgeries, 22,000radio therapies, one lakh chemotherapies and 6,000 brachytherapies.

Started in 2005, the hospital which is a unit of Vizag Hospital & Cancer Research Centre Pvt. Ltd., is a 100-bedded centre and now planning further expansion in Vizag and Berhampur in Orissa.

"We plan to increase our capacity in Vizag by another 70 beds as also 20 beds each in other states as the Urban Development Authority of Vizag in the erstwhile AP Government has allotted land to us.

We will use the land to create one more block in Vizag as also create an international patient centre as also a medical tourism centre," said Murali Krishna.

The hospital follows a 360-degree approach focusing on various aspects of treatment management which include radiation therapy, chemotherapy, drug management, surgical cancer treatment based on latest developments which are created and tested around the world.

It provides an evidence based, high quality and focused cancer care with the help of cutting edge technology & skilled human resources.

The patient is taken care throughout the cancer care cycle along with patient- and family-centered care customised with all aspects of treatment—physiological, psychological and pastoral—to meet the needs of individual patients and respect their personal preferences, values, and beliefs.

Empathy, sensitivity and honesty in upholding trust and confidentiality by engaging and educating local community in aspects of prevention, screening and care have given the hospital international recognition enabling it to promote the translation of basic research discoveries into new strategies to prevent, diagnose, monitor and cure cancer.

"Our research reflects the highest standards of integrity including accurately collected, precisely analysed, and honestly reported data.

The involvement in various clinical trials will assist the development of new treatments and bring benefit to patients as quickly as possible as also train a new generation of cancer researchers and cancer clinician scientists," added Murali Krishna.