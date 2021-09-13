Mahindra & Mahindra holds XUV700 Drive

Hyderabad: Mahindra XUV700 - Freedom Drive was kick started with a convoy of 30 cars to create awareness about its forthcoming sport utility vehicle XUV700. The event was flagged off by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Regional Head Bhoopesh Kumar here on Monday.

The sensuous and sophisticated exterior of XUV700 presents an aerodynamic design for an SUV. The XUV700 will be available in gasoline as well as diesel engines with new generation 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

Pricing and booking details are not yet announced by the company. The XUV700 incorporates many path breaking safety features. It is the first of a new generation of SUVs from Mahindra that will build upon the legacy laid down by iconic cars like XUV500, comes packed with AdrenoX technology platform that underpins its immersive sci-fi experience.