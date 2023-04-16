Make your flat look bigger and brighter

Hyderabad: When decorating your home, it is important to have perfect interior design which can make all the difference. It should be such that it can give you the elements of comfort, style and practicality you need to create an inviting and functional space.

There are a few ways to make your flat look bigger through interior design. One way is to use light colours on the walls and ceilings, as they can make a space feel open and airy.

Additionally, using clean lines and minimal design furniture can make a room feel less cluttered and more spacious. Using sheer curtains or blinds can let natural light into the room, making it feel bigger. Use of colour scheme based on the size of the room can make it feel larger and more open.

Keeping all these factors in mind, Design Cafe, one of India's largest home interior announced the launch of a Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brand, Qarpentri, aimed at providing affordable home interior solutions at revolutionary prices, with the fastest delivery timelines, anywhere in India today.

The new brand Qarpentri, which has entered Hyderabad offers a 5-year warranty, with a 15-day delivery promise across all its modular units, at unbeatable prices starting from just Rs. 49,999*/-. Qarpentri's made-to-measure solutions, design ethos, and quality guarantee, combined with their unmatched delivery speed, makes it a revolutionary offering for the Indianmodular furniture industry.

Reflecting on the launch, Gita Ramanan, the CEO and Co-Founder of Qarpentri & DesignCafe, remarked, we are committed to providing customers with the highest quality products at unbeatable prices, by sourcing materials directly from manufacturers. Customers are offered free consultations with expert designers who guide them through the design process. All the modular furniture units

The new launch seeks to address the rising need for budget-friendly, superior-quality, and speedy home interior solutions, which is a rare combination

to come by, in the present organised and/or unorganised furniture industry. Qarpentri achieves this feat by taking advantage of the expertise in design and production while removing the intermediaries.