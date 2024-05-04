Live
Just In
Coimbatore police arrest popular TN YouTuber ‘Suvakku’ Shankar
The Coimbatore City Cyber Wing police, on Saturday morning, arrested popular Tamil YouTuber 'Suvakku' Shankar. He was arrested from Theni and is being brought to Coimbatore for further questioning.
The arrest stems from a complaint against him for making obscene comments against women police officers in a recent interview.
Shankar has been embroiled in various disputes, and on March 18, a single bench judge of the Madras High Court ordered him to provide a detailed explanation in response to a contempt of court petition filed against him by a Tamil Nadu-based real estate firm.
Shankar was given four weeks to submit his explanation following allegations of his deliberate violation of a previous court order related to charges brought against him by the realty firm.