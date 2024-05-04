Shiv Sena pledges full support to BJP in TG

Mahabubnagar : Telangana Shiva Sena has pledged its full support to BJP in Telangana on Friday. Declaring this at a meeting in Achampet town of Nagarkurnool constituency in erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Singaru Shivaji President of Shiv Sena said that as the party is not contesting in Telangana, it has decided to give its full support to the BJP.

During the gathering of Shiv Sena’s district chief workers, Shivaji emphasised the importance of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, urging for his return to power for the progress of India. He rallied behind BJP’s candidate Potuganti Bharath Prasad, stressing that Modi’s leadership is crucial for the nation’s advancement.

Taking part in the meeting Bharath, the parliamentary candidate for Nagarkurnool, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the need for experienced leadership to address the challenges faced by the people directly. He criticised the previous governance of the Congress and BRS, alleging a lack of development in the Nagarkurnool constituency.

Pointing to Prime Minister Modi’s role in resolving key burning issues of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the 500 year old Ram Janmabhoomi issue, Shivaji hailed Prime Minister Modi for building the Ram Temple. The Shiv Sena party workers, present at the meeting, advocated for Bharath’s continuous engagement with the electorate to secure victory in the elections. Among those present were Nagarkurnool Vidyarthi Sena president Maruthi, Yuva Sena district president Vishnu, and general secretary Venkatesh, among others.