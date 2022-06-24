MakeMyTrip to expand all-women team of Holiday Experts

Hyderabad: An all-women team of Holiday Experts are the force behind MakeMyTrip's growth within the Holiday Packages segment. In FY'22, this team of women freelancers, serving as Holiday Experts, helped curate packages for nearly two lakh travellers – closing the year with highest-ever packages sold by these experts in over 10 years. Spurred by the consistent growth, in the coming months, MakeMyTrip is now aiming to expand the franchise network and increase its pool of Holiday experts across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Jasmeet Singh, Business Head, Holidays & Experiences, MakeMyTrip, said, "We were amongst the initial set of companies who realized the power of working from home, and started investing in a team of freelancers. Our efforts to build a strong base of end-to-end holiday planning experts have been consistently delivering dividends in the form of rising contributions to the Holiday Packages segment. We are now keen on expanding our base of 850+ Holiday experts and our franchise networks, as we target to penetrate deeper in this segment." MakeMyTrip has also built a parallel structure of leads from within this team to ensure high efficiency and delivery standards along with a healthy working environment for these professionals. "We take pride in our robust holiday expert program that includes women from all walks of life. It's a platform that offers flexible work engagements, attractive conversion-based remuneration, and numerous opportunities for holistic growth," adds Jasmeet.

The company also offers benefits including self and family insurance cover, access of upskilling and development courses, team bonding and engagement opportunities and travel perks etc. "Their trust in us as a brand bolstered during the pandemic as we remained committed to our promise of taking care of the team. During this period, we continued to remain invested in the team and leveraged their expertise for building cause-related and pandemic-focused assets, beyond travel packages," says Jasmeet.

Currently, more than 43 per cent of the 850 holiday experts are mothers and caregivers working from metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Indore, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Lucknow. During the pandemic, MakeMyTrip saw a 200 per cent increase in interest from women freelancers in joining this team from these markets.