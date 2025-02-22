Manipal Hospital Vijayawada Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Cath Lab to Elevate Cardiology Care

Manipal Hospital Vijayawada inaugurated its new state-of-the-art Cath Lab, further strengthening its commitment to providing premier cardiology services to the community. The advanced facility, equipped with Siemens Artis Zee technology, features a larger detector designed to support a wide range of cardiac and neuro interventions.

With the addition of this cutting-edge Cath Lab, Manipal Hospital Vijayawada now operates two state-of-the-art Cath Labs, significantly enhancing its capacity to deliver high-quality cardiac care to both local and regional communities. Padma Shri Awardee Dr. B. Somaraju will be available as a consultant at Manipal Hospital Vijayawada on the last Saturday of every month.

Praising the hospital's achievement Padma Shri Awardee Dr B. Somaraju, Senior Consultant and Mentor Director of Sindhu Hospitals, Former HOD of Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences and Founder of Quality Care India Limited (CARE), said “With cutting-edge technology and increased capacity, the hospital is poised to offer unparalleled care for a diverse range of patient needs, ensuring better outcomes for our community. Congratulations to the entire team!”

Dr. Sudhakar Kantipudi, Cluster Director of Manipal Hospital Vijayawada, emphasized the significance of this milestone, “The inauguration of this cutting-edge Cath Lab marks a significant milestone in our journey to advance healthcare services in the region. This facility is a testament to our unwavering dedication to patient care and our commitment to providing world-class medical services to the community.”

Dr. N. Murali Krishna, Senior Cardiologist at Manipal Hospital Vijayawada, highlighted the clinical impact of the new Cath Lab, saying, “This facility will greatly enhance our ability to perform complex cardiac procedures with greater precision and efficiency. Our patients can now benefit from the latest technology, which is essential for delivering high-quality cardiac care.”

The launch of this advanced Cath Lab aligns with Manipal Hospital Vijayawada’s ongoing vision of fostering innovation and excellence in healthcare. The hospital remains committed to expanding its capabilities in interventional and advanced cardiac services, ensuring that patients receive the highest standard of care.































