The hidden cost of AI: Losing the recognition of human talent

‘You are talented’. ‘You are smart’. ‘You are intelligent’. These are the words we often hear from our friends, relatives and colleagues. Such words give us confidence and motivate us to move forward. When someone recognises our ability, we feel happy. They also motivate us to learn new things and improve our skills.

Before AI became popular, we often depended on people around us to solve problems. A student approached a teacher to understand a difficult subject. An employee asked an experienced colleague for guidance. A friend contacted another friend for help. People used their knowledge, experience and intelligence to find solutions. In this process, they also earned respect and recognition from others.

Many people helped others without expecting anything in return. They shared their knowledge, guided others and solved problems. Their contribution added value to society. Sometimes, a simple word of appreciation was enough to motivate them to continue helping others.

Today, the situation is changing. AI can answer our questions within seconds. It can explain difficult subjects, prepare reports, analyse information and recommend solutions. It saves time and makes our work easier. There is no doubt that AI is useful. But we must also think about what we may lose when we depend on it too much.

Consider a student. When a student finds a financial concept difficult to understand, the student can ask a teacher or a friend for help. The teacher explains the concept with examples and clears the student’s doubts. The student learns something new, and the teacher is recognised for sharing that knowledge. Today, the student can ask AI and get an answer immediately. But does getting an answer mean the student understands the concept? If the student depends on AI for every answer, when will the student develop the ability to think independently?

The same situation exists in the workplace. An employee can use AI to prepare a report or analyse a business problem. The report may look good. But the important question is whether the employee understands the information and can explain the conclusions. If the employee accepts whatever AI provides, the work may be completed, but they may lose the opportunity to improve their personal skills.

There is another important point. Earlier, we recognised people for their intelligence, knowledge and ability to solve problems. Today, we may appreciate the answer without considering the ability behind it. When AI provides ready-made solutions, we may slowly forget the value of people who have the knowledge and experience to guide us. This is the hidden cost that we need to understand.

AI does not mean that human intelligence has lost its value. In fact, we need more people who can think clearly, ask the right questions, and spot mistakes in AI-generated answers. Two people may use the same AI tool and get similar-looking answers. But their ability to understand the subject, apply the answer to a new situation and take responsibility for the result may be very different.

Young people must understand this difference. Getting information is easy, but developing knowledge requires effort. A student may use AI to prepare an excellent assignment but may not be able to explain it. An employee may prepare a good presentation but may not understand the subject fully. The real test comes when they face a new problem and have to find a solution themselves.

At the same time, we should not say that using AI is wrong. Every generation uses the technology available to it. Calculators made calculations easier, computers changed how we work, and the internet made information readily available. AI is another important development. It can help students learn, teachers prepare better lessons, and professionals complete their work faster. The problem begins when we stop thinking for ourselves and depend completely on technology.

We must learn to use AI in the right way. Students should first try to solve a problem, then use AI to strengthen their understanding. Teachers should encourage students to explain how they arrived at an answer. Organisations should recognise employees not only for the reports they prepare but also for their ability to understand problems and make good decisions.

Most importantly, we must keep recognising the people who help us. When a colleague guides us, we should appreciate their knowledge. When a teacher explains a difficult subject, we should value their effort. When a friend helps us during a difficult situation, we should remember the support we received. Such relationships are important for building confidence, trust and shared respect.

We cannot stop the development of AI, nor do we need to. We should use it to improve our lives and make our work easier. But we must remember that technology is a helper, not a replacement for our willingness to think, learn and help others.

We live in a society where people need one another. AI may provide answers, but we must keep developing our own abilities and recognise others’ abilities. Let us use technology to improve human talent rather than ignore it.

Finally, technology should help us recognise and develop human talent, not make us forget its value.

(The writer is Associate Professor and Program Head – PGDM BFS, Institute of Public Enterprise Hyderabad)