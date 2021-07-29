Markets closed higher; Sensex gains 209 points & Nifty ends at 15,778

Domestic equity benchmarks ended with decent gains after a volatile session on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 209.36 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 52,653.07. The Nifty 50 index added 69.05 points or 0.44 per cent to 15,778.45. The Nifty Bank settled 158.60 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 34,691.50.

In the broader market, S&P BSE MidCap closed 0.39 per cent higher while S&P BSE SmallCap rose 0.90 per cent.

Buyers outnumbered the sellers. On the BSE, 1947 shares rose and 1243 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index on NSE, 28 shares rose and 22 shares declined. The top five gainers on Nifty were Hindalco (up 10.21 per cent), Tata Steel (up 5.49%), Bajaj Finserv (up 3.66 per cent), JSW Steel (up 3.62 per cent) and Tata Motors (up 2.72 per cent). The top five losers were Maruti (down 2.08 per cent), PowerGrid (down 1.32 per cent), Nestle India (down 1.08 per cent), Eicher Motors (down 1.03 per cent) and Kotak Bank (down 0.84 per cent).



Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem which debuted on the bourses today 95% higher at 2,111.85 to its issue price of IPO of 1,083 closed 9.07 per cent higher at 2,303.30.

COVID-19 Update

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 19,59,72,235 with 41,87,446 deaths. India reported 4,03,840 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,22,662 deaths while 3,07,01,612 patients have been discharged, data showed.



Economy



India's retail and wholesale inflation will probably accelerate during the second half of this year, according to economists surveyed. The wholesale price index is expected to continue to grow in double-digits, at 10.71 per cent from a year during the July-September quarter, up from the previous forecast of 10.12 per cent, before slowing to 9.13 per cent in the last quarter of the calendar year, according to the survey.



The Federal Open Committee ended its two-day meeting by keeping interest rates in a target range between zero and 0.25 per cent. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the US central bank is nowhere near considering a rate hike despite the optimism over the US economy.

