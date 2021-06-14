Markets closed roller-coaster session in green; Sensex rose 77 points & Nifty 50 settled at 15,812

Domestic equity benchmarks ended a roller-coaster session with minor gains on Monday, June 14, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex added 76.77 points or 0.15 per cent to close at 52,551.53. The Nifty 50 index advanced 12.50 points or 0.08 per cent to settle at 15,811.85. However, the Nifty Bank index fell 96.80 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 34,950.60.

In the broader markets on BSE closed in red today. The BSE MidCap index ended 0.68 per cent lower and the BSE SmallCap dropped 0.16 per cent.



The market breadth was almost even. On the BSE, 1670 shares rose and 1649 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index, 25 shares advanced and 25 shares declined, respectively. The top five gainers on Nifty were Divi's Laboratory (up 1.46 per cent), Tata Motors (up 1.45 per cent), Reliance (up 1.44 per cent), Wipro (up 1.41 per cent), Bajaj Finance (up 1.29 per cent). The top five losers were Adani Ports (down 9.26 per cent), Coal India (down 2.12 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.51 per cent), HDFC (down 0.77 per cent) and NTPC (down 0.76 per cent).



COVID-19 update



Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 17,59,65,522 with 38,04,217 deaths. India reported 9,73,158 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,74,305 deaths while 2,81,62,947 patients have been discharged, data showed.



Indian Economy



India's annual rate of inflation, based on the monthly Wholesale Price Index (WPI), was 12.94 per cent in May 2021 compared to -3.37 per cent in May 2020. India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose by a sharp 134.44 per cent in April 2021, as per data from the National Statistical Office that stressed the numbers are not strictly comparable with April 2020 when the country was amid a national lockdown. April's industrial output was just 0.08 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic levels of April 2019. The manufacturing sector recorded a 197.1 per cent uptick this April, though it was still 0.9 per cent lower than April 2019 levels.



Electricity output rose 38.5 per cent in April 2021 from a year ago and was 6.81 per cent higher than the pre-Covid-19 levels of April 2019. Similarly, mining output grew 37 per cent year-on-year in April 2021.

