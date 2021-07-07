Markets closed with decent gains; Sensex rose 0.37% & Nifty 50 ends at 15,878.65

Domestic indices closed near day's high with decent gains on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The Nifty closed about 15,800-mark.

The S&P BSE Sensex index gained 193.58 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 53,054.76. The Nifty 50 index rose 61.40 points or 0.39 per cent and closed at 15,878.65. The Nifty Bank index closed 1992.15 points or 0.54 per cent higher at 35,771.30.

Buyers outpaced the sellers in the market today. On the BSE, 1,787 shares rose and 1,411 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index at NSE, 33 shares advanced and 17 shares declined. The top five gainers on Nifty were Tata Steel (up 4.95%), JSW Steel (up 2.72 per cent), Hindalco (up 2.11 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.02 per cent) and UPL (up 1.95 per cent). The top five losers were Titan (down 2.04 per cent), ONGC (down 1.15 per cent), Maruti (down 0.86 per cent), SBI Life (down 0.80 per cent) and Reliance (down 0.60 per cent).

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rallied 0.58 per cent and 0.38 per cent, respectively.

COVID-19 update

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 18,46,14,330 with 39,93,197 deaths. India reported 4,59,920 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,04,211 deaths while 2,97,99,534 patients have been discharged, data showed.

The Union Cabinet reshuffle/expansion will be reportedly taking place today at 6 pm. This will be the first Cabinet reshuffle in the second term of the Narendra Modi government.

Economic Stimulus Package in Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to unveil another economic stimulus package worth at least $180 billion within the next few months, according to a survey. All but one of 18 surveyed economists said the announcement would come before national elections that must be held by early fall. The median forecast was for a package of between 20 trillion yen and 30 trillion yen. The new spending would come as Mr Suga looks to shore up support amid widespread dissatisfaction with his handling of the virus and a vaccine rollout that has lagged other developed nations. Over the weekend, Tokyo voters chose not to give the ruling coalition a majority of the city's assembly seats, a decision seen as a harbinger of what could come later in national elections.

Economists estimated the new stimulus package would be funded by an extra budget of between 10 trillion yen and 15 trillion yen, financed with 7.5 trillion yen in new government bonds. The survey did not ask analysts to specify where the remaining stimulus money would come from.