Markets closed with marginal gains; Sensex gains 69 points & Nifty ends at 17,380

Domestic equity markets ended a volatile trading session with minor gains on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 69.33 points or 0.12 per cent to end at 58,247.09. The Nifty 50 index gained 24.70 points or 0.14 per cent to close at 17,380. The Nifty Bank index closed 141.25 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 36,613.05.

The broader markets outperformed the Sensex with S&P BSE MidCap rallied 1.09 per cent while S&P BSE SmallCap rose 0.63 per cent.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1,881 shares rose and 1,305 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index at the NSE, 32 shares fell and 17 shares fell while one stock remained unchanged. The top five gainers on Nifty 50 were IndusInd Bank (up 3.93 per cent), HCL Technologies (up 2.37 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (up 2.01 per cent), Adani Ports (up 1.53 per cent) and Tata Motors (up 1.51 per cent). The top five losers were UltraTech Cement (down 1.13 per cent), HDFC (down 1.04 per cent), BPCL (down 1.03 per cent), Nestle India (down 1.03 per cent) and Tata Steel (0.82 per cent).

Ami Organics debuted at the NSE today at Rs 910 per share against the issue price of Rs 610 per share. It closed 2.69 per cent higher than the listing price at Rs 934.50 per share.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre debuted at the NSE today at Rs 540 per share against the issue price of Rs 531 per share. It closed 14.26 per cent higher than the listing prices at Rs 617 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the auto component manufacturer Sansera Engineering that opened for subscription today was subscribed 0.53 times by 5:00 pm. The public issue will be available for subscription till Thursday, September 16, 2021. The Rs 1,282.98 crore public issue is a 100 per cent Offer for Sale (OFS) of 17,244,328 equity shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. The company has fixed the price band of the IPO at Rs 734-744 per share. Retail investors looking forward to subscribing to Sansera Engineering's IPO can place bids in the lot of 20 equity shares and multiples thereafter.

COVID-19 Update

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 22,52,72,687 with 46,39,678 deaths. India reported 3,62,207 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,43,213 deaths while 3,24,84,159 patients have been discharged, data showed.

Economy

The annual rate of Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation was at 11.39 per cent (provisional) for August 2021 compared to 0.41 per cent in August 2020. The high rate of inflation in August 2021 is primarily due to the rise in prices of non-food articles, mineral oils; crude petroleum & natural gas; manufactured products like basic metals; food products; textiles; chemicals and chemical products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. India's Consumer Price Index-based Inflation (CPI) for August 2021 came in at 5.30 per cent, compared to 5.59 per cent in July 2021, as food prices cooled further, especially in the case of vegetable inflation, data showed.

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Isabel Schnabel on Monday said the ECB is ready to act if inflation does not ease as soon as next year, as currently expected. British grocery prices rose 1.3 per cent on a like-for-like basis in the four weeks to September 5 year-on-year, a market researcher said on Tuesday.