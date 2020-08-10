Markets rise for 3rd day, gains 142 pts

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex notched up gains for the third straight session on Monday, bouyed by engineering, finance and pharma stocks amid positive cues from global markets.

After rallying 390.12 points during the day, the 30-share BSE benchmark pared some gains to end 141.51 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 38,182.08. Similarly, the NSE Nifty climbed 56.10 points or 0.50 per cent to close at 11,270.15.

L&T was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 4.81 per cent, followed by M&M, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, SBI, ICICI Bank and Titan.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards, shedding up to 1.26 per cent. According to traders, market sentiment was positive amid firm cues from global indices and consistent foreign fund inflows.