Markets rise for 3rd session in a row

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty eked out gains on Thursday to extend the winning run for a third straight day in a highly volatile trade amid the scheduled monthly derivatives expiry and muted trend in the US markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 86.53 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 66,988.44, registering its third day of gains. Sensex hit a high of 67,069.89 and a low of 66,610.35 in day trade.The broader Nifty50 edged up 36.55 points or 0.18 per cent to close at 20,133.15.

In three days of the market rally, investors’ wealth jumped by Rs6.88 lakh crore. At the end of trade on Thursday, the market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies hit an all-time peak of Rs3,35,60,155.58 crore (Rs335.60 lakh cr), translating into $4 trillion, at the exchange rate of 83.30.

“Asian stocks mostly rose on Thursday to clock their strongest performance in 10 months, as investor sentiment warmed on a relatively benign global interest rates outlook and signs of economic recovery.

European stocks rose mildly,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs71.91 crore, according to exchange data.In the broader market, the BSE small-cap gauge climbed 0.96 per cent and mid-cap index jumped 0.83 per cent.