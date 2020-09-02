Markets rise on foreign fund inflows

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex jumped 185 points on Wednesday, tracking gains in Reliance Industries, M&M and Infosys amid a largely positive trend in global markets and sustained foreign fund inflows.

After starting on a choppy note, the BSE benchmark ended 185.23 points or 0.48 per cent higher at 39,086.03. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 64.75 points or 0.56 per cent to close at 11,535. Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 6 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, ONGC and Infosys. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, HDFC and Nestle India were among the laggards. According to traders, despite opening on a choppy note, domestic equities turned positive tracking firm cues from most global markets.

Bourses in Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in early deals.