Marriott international and Samhi hotels announce strategic expansion, sign agreement to open three more properties in india

Marriott International, Inc and SAMHI Hotels Limited announced a multi-deal agreement to develop three new properties comprising more than 568 rooms across India. The projects with SAMHI Hotels, one of India’s leading hotel ownership and asset management companies comprise of the W Hyderabad Hitec City, Bengaluru Whitefield, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel and The Westin Bengaluru Whitefield. Poised to become the premium address for well-heeled travelers and residents, these hotels are anticipated to open over 2026 - 2028, elevating the two companies’ joint efforts to expand their footprint in the country.

“With 153 operating properties in India, we are focused on strengthening our presence in the country and are optimistic that this will position us well to meet the strong demand for both leisure and business travel, said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. “We are confident that the depth and breadth of our brand portfolio and the power of our global platform to drive results will maximize the potential of these projects. Today’s signed agreement underscores our long-standing relationship with SAMHI Hotels, reinforcing our shared vision to drive substantial growth while bringing these transformative projects to life."

“We are very excited about expanding our relationship with Marriott with the signing of these three hotels. The W Hyderabad Hitec City, Bengaluru Whitefield, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel and The Westin Bengaluru Whitefield will significantly strengthen SAMHI’s partnership with Marriott. We are collaborating with Marriott to bring these exciting new products and iconic brands into prime locations in Hyderabad and Bengaluru - two cities which truly reflect the spirit of modern India,” said Ashish Jakhanwala, Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, SAMHI Hotels Ltd.

W Hyderabad Hitec City

Located within Hitec city, the largest office micro-market within Hyderabad, this hotel will mark the first time that the iconic W Hotels brand will debut in Hyderabad. Slated to open in 2026, the W Hyderabad Hitec City, is anticipated to feature 190 spacious and sophisticated guestrooms and suites. Guests will be able to enjoy an assortment of dining options which are expected to include an all-day dining restaurant, a Pool Bar, a vibrant specialty restaurant, a patisserie, and the brand’s signature Living Room, the brand’s spin on the hotel lobby. The hotel also plans to feature over 950 square meters of ultra-modern event space, a FIT® workout facility, and a spa that will offer guests a chance for relaxation and rejuvenation. Throughout the hotel, guests will have unlimited access to the brand’s signature Whatever/Whenever® service, delivering whatever they want, whenever they want it.

Bengaluru Whitefield, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel

With an anticipated opening in 2026, the hotel is expected to feature 142 serene guestrooms and suites with indoor and outdoor living features. Planned culinary venues include an all-day dining, a specialty restaurant and a Lobby Lounge featuring a selection of exquisite food and beverage options that celebrate culinary innovation and reflect the best of the destination’s culture. Additional planned amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a Spa, and 792 square meters of versatile facilities, featuring meeting rooms and event areas.

The Westin Bengaluru Whitefield

Projected to open in 2028, the hotel expects to feature 236 premium rooms and suites. Plans include for The Westin Bengaluru Whitefield to feature four R&B options, a WestinWORKOUT® Fitness studio, the signature Heavenly Spa by Westin, a rooftop swimming pool and 1380 sq meters of flexible meeting and banquet space, enhanced with natural light and smart technology. The hotel is poised to exemplify the brand's position as hospitality's global leader in well-being, allowing travelers to transcend the rigors of travel through its signature programs and six pillars of well-being.

India is currently home to 17 brands within Marriott Bonvoy®, each serving differentiated experiences across traveler segments. The brands currently present in India include St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, and JW Marriott, in the luxury segment; Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Westin Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Marriott Executive Apartments and Moxy in the premium segment; Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Aloft Hotel and Fairfield by Marriott in the select service segment.