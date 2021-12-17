Mars Petcare lines up Rs 500-crore spend 

Hyderabad: Leading petfood company Mars Petcare India on Thursday announced to invest Rs 500 crore for the expansion of its Hyderabad petfood factory, to meet the rising domestic demand and exports to the Asian markets.

Mars Petcare, which owns popular brands – Pedigree, Whiskas, IAMS and Temptations, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government for its brownfield investment, according to a statement. It will expand the plant's capacity by adding a second dry extruder line, which will augment capacity by almost 65,000 tonnes to satisfy the demand not only in India but across Asia for dry pet food, it added. "This investment will be a significant contributor to the growth of the local community, creating more employment and upskilling local manpower. The company will hire 180 to 200 people in different roles, providing them with thorough onboarding and training," said Mars Petcare, part of US-based global confectionary major Mars.

Moreover, in keeping with its focus on gender diversity, it will offer significantly more jobs for women that will contribute towards strengthening society, said Mars Petcare. "The company received its incentive approval on December 16, 2021, from KT Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Telangana," according to the statement. The company had started its first manufacturing plant in Hyderabad in 2008. Mars Petcare Managing Director Ganesh Ramani said the company's continuing efforts to educate pet parents and consumers about manufactured pet food have resulted in industry growth.