Mars Veterinary Health Invests in Crown Veterinary Services

Crown Veterinary Services (Crown Vet) today announced Mars Veterinary Health has entered the Indian veterinary sector through a minority investment. As part of a family-owned business with nearly 90 years of experience caring for pets, including 30 years in veterinary services, Mars Veterinary Health brings deep global expertise to Crown Vet’s established local presence that will help advance veterinary care in India.

With its network of eight clinics across five cities in India—Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune—Crown Vet is known for clinical excellence. Through this investment, Crown Vet will expand its network and introduce advanced training programs for its 240 employees, including 60 veterinarians.

“My vision has always been to bring global standards of care to India,” said Pratapsinh Gaekwad, founder, Crown Vet. “This collaboration validates our mission and will help equip us with the tools to train and upskill veterinary professionals in service of high-quality care for local pets and their owners. It is a significant milestone for our company and the industry and reflects a shared commitment to the future of pet healthcare in India.”

With roughly 3,000 veterinary clinics globally, Mars Veterinary Health is a leader in high-quality, compassionate veterinary care and takes a long-term approach to investments to support its Associates and contribute to the future of veterinary healthcare through innovation, scientific research, and access to care.

“We are pleased to support Crown Vet further its mission to advance pet health in India,” said Brian Garish, president, Mars Veterinary Health International. “Our Purpose—A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS—aligns closely with Crown Vet’s mission, and we look forward to helping even more pets live happier, healthier lives through advanced care, along with improved training and resources for local veterinary professionals.”

This collaboration underscores the growing demand for advanced veterinary services in India, driven by increasing pet ownership and appreciation of the human-animal bond—and thus the need for high-quality pet healthcare.

“This development marks a pivotal moment for pet healthcare in India, setting the foundation for innovation and improved health outcomes for pets in service of the veterinary sector’s long-term advancement,” said Sheroy Wadia, chief executive officer, Crown Vet.











