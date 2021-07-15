Maruti setting up 18k-cr new plant

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is planning to invest around Rs 18,000 crore on a new manufacturing facility in Haryana, as per a top company official. The new plant would replace the company's Gurugram-based facility and is expected to have an installed production capacity of 7.5-10 lakh units per annum. While confirming the Rs 18,000 crore investment plan, MSI Chairman RC Bhargava told PTI that the company had always planned to shift the Gurugram facility to a nearby location.

He however declined to share details about the location finalised by the company. "We had said a long time ago that we will shift our Gurugram plant and we will shift it close by somewhere in Haryana. so that is there," he said. The auto major however remains wary of the State's new policy that has mandated 75 per cent job reservation for the locals in business and factory establishments. "Those issues still remain, they have not been solved so nothing has changed there as well," Bhargava said when asked about the matter. The company has been in talks with the state government but the issue remains unresolved, he added.