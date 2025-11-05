Maruti Suzuki crosses 3 crore domestic sales milestone in India

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker, on Wednesday announced that it has crossed a major milestone of 3 crore cumulative car sales in the domestic market.

The company said it took 28 years and 2 months to reach its first crore of sales, while the next one crore cars were sold in just 7 years and 5 months.

The third crore milestone came even faster -- in a record time of 6 years and 4 months, highlighting the brand’s growing popularity among Indian buyers.

Among the three crore cars sold in India, the Maruti Alto remains the best-selling model with over 47 lakh units sold.

It is followed by the Wagon R with around 34 lakh units and the Swift with more than 32 lakh units. Compact SUVs like the Brezza and the recently launched Fronx also made it to the company’s list of top ten bestsellers.

Maruti Suzuki delivered its very first car, the iconic Maruti 800, to a customer on December 14, 1983. Since then, the company has become a household name in India and currently offers more than 170 variants across 19 models.

Expressing gratitude for the achievement, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, said the milestone fills him with “humility and gratitude.”

“When I look at the length and breadth of India and think that 3 crore customers have placed their trust in Maruti Suzuki to realise their dream of mobility, it fills me with humility and gratitude,” he said.

He added that with car ownership in India still at about 33 vehicles per 1,000 people, there is significant potential for growth.

“Our journey is far from over. We will continue to make every possible effort to bring the joy of mobility to as many people as we can while contributing positively to the economy and the environment,” Takeuchi said.

The company said it remains committed to expanding access to affordable, reliable mobility for Indian families while maintaining its focus on innovation and sustainability.