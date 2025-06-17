Maruti Suzuki partners with ESAF Small Finance Bank for retail financing

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), today, announced the signing of an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with ESAF Small Finance Bank for collaboration in offering retail financing solutions for new cars, used cars, and commercial vehicles. Through this strategic alliance, the focus is on offering easy and flexible finance options tailored especially for first-time buyers. The partnership will leverage the combined network of Maruti Suzuki and ESAF Small Finance Bank across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, making vehicle ownership more accessible and convenient for a wider segment of customers.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, and Mr. Vishal Sharma, Vice President, Maruti Suzuki Finance & Driving School, representing Maruti Suzuki India Limited; alongside Mr. K. Paul Thomas, MD & CEO, and other senior officials from ESAF Small Finance Bank.

Speaking on the partnership, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we continuously strive to understand and address the evolving needs of our customers, particularly in providing accessible financing solutions. This strategic partnership with ESAF Small Finance Bank reinforces our commitment to make vehicle ownership more accessible, especially for first-time car buyers. Through this, we aim to further enhance financing options and flexible repayment solutions, ensuring that more Indian families can experience the joy of owning a Maruti Suzuki."