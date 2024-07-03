Masterpiece for the master, inspired by a vision - tribute to a legacy

"Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, my father and Founder Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, inspired billions worldwide. His vision transformed the landscape of the Indian automotive industry, and the Indian industry, leaving behind a legacy of ingenuity, innovation, courage and integrity. For him, business transcended profit - it was about people, both the individual and the community.

As we celebrate the completion of one year of his centennial anniversary, I am overwhelmed and proud to introduce ‘The Centennial’ - a marvel of engineering crafted in honour of his legacy. ‘The Centennial’ is not merely a landmark motorcycle but a memoir, written in steel and carbon fibre. This magnificent machine's design, engineering and technology all reflect the indelible mark of our inspiring Founder.

His inclusive vision embraced everyone in the Hero community – our customers, employees, dealers, partners, suppliers, and other stakeholders. Over these 100 days, we celebrate the man who started it all. I invite everyone to join us in honouring Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal on his 101st birth anniversary."

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest motorcycle and scooter manufacturer, is paying tribute to its visionary Founder Chairman, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, with the collector's edition motorcycle, 'The Centennial.'

'The Centennial' was conceptualised, designed and developed by the global experts at the Hero Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in India and the Hero Tech Centre in Germany (TCG). This masterpiece reflects the company's commitment to innovation and excellence. With only 100 meticulously handcrafted units, it embodies premium performance and craftsmanship.

In honour of Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal's 101st birth anniversary, the company will auction these bikes to its employees, associates, business partners, and stakeholders. The proceeds from the contributions will be utilised for the society's greater good, reflecting the Founder's enduring value of giving back to the community.

Deliveries of ‘The Centennial’ will begin in September 2024.

Additionally, driven by its commitment to inclusivity and sustainability, the company is celebrating 100 days of customer and employee engagements across its facilities and dealer network, including its Global markets. During this period, customers who buy any Hero motorcycle or scooter will have the unique opportunity to receive 100% cashback on their purchase. This offer is available for a limited number of 100 vehicles. Further details are available on the company website and social media platforms.

Hero MotoCorp will also be inviting its customers to partake in the ‘My Hero, My Story' campaign, where they can share anecdotes showcasing their unique bond and journey with the brand. A distinguished panel of experts from diverse backgrounds will carefully evaluate the submissions, and the top entries will be rewarded with the coveted ‘The Centennial.’

The Centennial

‘The Centennial’ stands out with its exceptional craftsmanship, carbon fibre and milled aluminium usage, and meticulous engineering.

Its distinctive elements include a lightweight aluminium swingarm for an enhanced riding experience and newly designed carbon fibre body panels for sleek aesthetics and structural rigidity. ‘The Centennial’ features are specially developed, machined, and anodised, including handlebars, handlebar mounts, triple clamps, and rear-set foot pegs.

Delivering impressive performance and agility, the bike is equipped with a gas-charged, fully adjustable mono-shock from Wilbers and a 43-mm upside-down front suspension with damping adjustment.

A distinct, deep exhaust note emanates from the top-of-the-line carbon fibre and titanium exhaust system by Akrapovic, which is specially tuned for peak performance and integrates seamlessly with the bike.

The solo seat with a carbon fibre seat cowl and milled aluminium special edition numbered badging on the side covers add to the bike's uniqueness and exclusivity. Attention to detail is evident in the diamond-cut alloy wheels and the engine and frame's paint scheme, which enhance the motorcycle's visual appeal.

With a low kerb weight of 158 kg, ‘The Centennial’ is exceptionally light, offering superior throttle response and improved handling and braking performance.

For more information, please visit - https://www.heromotocorp.com/en-in/the-centennial.html