Medicover Fertility is now in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: With 20 lakh happy patients worldwide, over 3,000 clinics in 13 countries, Medicover Fertility is all set to bring state-of-the-art solutions to childless couples in Secunderabad and its nearby locations.

Manmohan Sharma, Managing Director, Dr Runa Acharya (Sr. -IVF Consultant, Medicover Fertility) and Sandeep Soni (Business Head- South) inaugurated the facility.

The clinic will provide all consultation, tests, stimulations for males and females in Secunderabad itself. Intending parents will also have access to the hospital's world class technology, highly trained professionals and IVF lab in Hyderabad. Medicover Fertility already has its footprints in Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Jammu, and Srinagar. Medicover Fertility also plans to bring awareness regarding fertility in this region.

Manmohan Sharma said that in India, 1 out of 6 couples in their reproductive age were facing fertility issues, and if they approach the specialists in time, it is much easier for them to conceive.

Dr Runa Acharya said that patients with infertility will have the option of customised advanced fertility treatment, which will be beneficial for them. In addition, patients also have the option of paying in instalments at 0 per cent interest rate. The centre has been able to help the couples above 26 years in embracing parenthood, and it is this experience and expertise that made a huge difference for patients.

Patients will benefit from fertility centre's well–trained medical staff, non-medical staff, as well as experienced clinical technicians. In addition, the team of doctors includes experts who are fully capable of handling various types of medical cases and procedures pertaining to infertility.

The centre has a proven high success rate – An IVF baby is born every 3 hours worldwide.

Those interested can connect with them via the website: www.medicoverfertility.in for fertility consultation with the highly skilled and experienced experts of the fertility centre.