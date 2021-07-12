Megha Gas to open 24 CNG stations

Warangal: Megha Gas, a party of MEIL Group, has embarked on the expansion of its operations in Telangana. It has already started its services in Yadaadri Bhuvanagiri district and Megha Gas is now operating in Warangal district as well.

The first CNG station in Warangal district was on Monday inaugurated by M Dharmarao, Deputy General Manager, Retail Sales, Indian Oil Corporation, at Sri Rama Filling Station, Warangal.

The event was attended by IOCL Engineering Division Chief Manager PVRL Hari Prasad, Retail Sales Manager MM Kishore, Megha Gas Retail Sales Manager Deva Chandra Shekhar, Technical Manager Raj Kumar and Site In-Charge M Rajesh.

Megha Gas recently started selling compressed natural gas to vehicles along with supplying gas to households through pipes in Yaadaadri Bhuvanagiri district. Deva Chandra Shekhar said that in the current scenario of rising petrol and diesel prices, CNG consumption will save money for the vehicle owners.

He said Megha Gas would open 24 CNG stations in Telangana this financial year. He said another CNG station would soon be opened in Shamshabad in Rangareddy district followed by one in Vikarabad districts and near Warangal Central Jail also.